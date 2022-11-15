Republicans' margin in N.H. House shrinks again, after recount flips 2nd seat to Dems

Another New Hampshire House seat has flipped from a Republican to a Democrat following a recount. With more than a dozen recounts left to go, this shrinks the Republicans’ majority to just two seats.

On Election Night, incumbent Democratic Rep. Eamon Kelly of Berlin fell four votes shy of his Republican challenger, John Greer. During a Tuesday recount, Kelly picked up nine votes, while Greer gained three.

Kelley’s win chipped away at an already small Republican advantage in the New Hampshire House, leaving the party with 201 seats to Democrats’ 199.

Election night results gave Republicans a 203 to 197 partisan edge in the House, the slimmest margin in Concord in more than 80 years.

On Monday, Democrats picked up a seat in Manchester after Democrat Maxine Mosley prevailed in a recount over Republican incumbent Rep. Larry Gagne. Mosley finished 23 votes behind Gagne on Election Day; during the recount, Mosley gained two votes while Gagne lost 22.

Four other completed recounts have affirmed election night outcomes.

But with more recounts coming — including of several races where the election night victory margins were in single digits — it’s unclear which party, if any, will end up holding the House majority.

