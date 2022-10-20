© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Leave the pick up to us! Support NHPR with a donation of your used vehicle. We take all kinds!
NH News

N.H. Executive Council approves new outreach on food and fuel assistance

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Amanda Gokee - New Hampshire Bulletin
Published October 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT
Mobile Market of ORIS
Bol Nakdimo
/
NHPR
The outreach would aim to inform families already using food assistance about fuel assistance they could qualify for and vice versa.

The Executive Council approved a request Wednesday from the Department of Health and Human Services to share information with the state’s five Community Action Program agencies so they can contact households about food and fuel assistance ahead of an expensive heating season.

The department is now authorized to share names, mailing and e-mail addresses, and phone numbers with those agencies to aid in outreach efforts, according to the request. The confidential data would be used only for that purpose, the request states. The agencies already assist families with enrollment in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Fuel Assistance Program.

The outreach would aim to inform families already using food assistance about fuel assistance they could qualify for and vice versa.

Under enrollment in assistance programs is a problem in New Hampshire. Around 69,000 people used SNAP in 2021, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a think tank that analyzes federal and state budget policies. As many as 17,000 children and thousands more adults could qualify for SNAP who aren’t enrolled, according to a New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute brief analyzing the most recent data available from 2019.

Around 24,000 households were enrolled in the Fuel Assistance Program as of July. Both programs are federally funded.

Most households earning up to 130% of the federal poverty level are eligible for SNAP. In 2022, an individual earning up to $13,590 or a family of four earning no more than $27,750 would likely qualify.

Households that earn up to 60% of the state median income are eligible for fuel assistance. That would be a single person earning $38,969 or less or a family of four earning up to $74,941.

Contact your local CAP agency to apply for fuel assistance. To apply for SNAP, go to nheasy.nh.gov.

New Hampshire Bulletin is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. New Hampshire Bulletin maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Dana Wormald for questions: info@newhampshirebulletin.com. Follow New Hampshire Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags
NH News fuel assistanceFood InsecurityExecutive Council
Amanda Gokee - New Hampshire Bulletin
See stories by Amanda Gokee - New Hampshire Bulletin

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.