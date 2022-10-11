New Hampshire Fish and Game says climber fell to their death

A climber died after falling from a cliff near the Everett Dam in Clough State Park in the town of Weare, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says.

Rescue crews were called about 4 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of an individual who had been climbing the cliff that was off the trail and was not a designated climbing area.

The individual had no climbing gear or safety equipment, officials say.

Life saving measures by members of the Weare Fire Department and police were unsuccessful.

Rescue personnel utilized high-angle, rope-rescue techniques to recover the victim, whose name is being withheld until relatives can be notified.