© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Informed. Empowered. Sustained by you. Support NHPR this election season and become a sustaining member today.
NH News

New Hampshire Fish and Game says climber fell to their death

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published October 11, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT
Google map of Clough State Park, Weare, NH.
Google maps
/
Clough State Park in Weare, NH.

A climber died after falling from a cliff near the Everett Dam in Clough State Park in the town of Weare, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says.

Rescue crews were called about 4 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of an individual who had been climbing the cliff that was off the trail and was not a designated climbing area.

The individual had no climbing gear or safety equipment, officials say.

Life saving measures by members of the Weare Fire Department and police were unsuccessful.

Rescue personnel utilized high-angle, rope-rescue techniques to recover the victim, whose name is being withheld until relatives can be notified.

Tags
NH News N.H. State Parks

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.