NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Cochecho Arts Festival, Eco Day, Sail Portsmouth

Published August 10, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT
Published August 10, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT
A large sailboat in Portsmouth Harbor.
The annual Sail Portsmouth Festival is this weekend.

Kick off your weekend with local performers, art and food at the Peterborough Night Market on Friday.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out

A stand with vegetables, fruit and flowers at the Portsmouth Farmers Market.
Eco Day at the Portsmouth Farmers' Market is on Saturday.

  • Marcel The Shell With Shoes On at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 through Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
  • Volunteer: Caterpillars Count from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Squam Lakes Association Headquarters in Holderness. More info. (See also: A Night With The Stars)
  • Sail Portsmouth Festival from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Tuesday, Aug. 16 at Portsmouth Harbor. More info.
  • Peterborough Night Market from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, in downtown Peterborough. More info.
  • Denali Hiking Challenge from Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14, at Waterville Valley Resort. More info.
  • Eco Day at the Portsmouth Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Portsmouth City Hall. More info.
  • Cochecho Arts Festival Visual Arts Showcase from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Henry Law Park in Dover. More info.
  • Windham Food Truck Festival .from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, at Windham High School. More info.
  • The Sound of Music from Wednesday, Aug. 10 through Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Rochester Opera House. More info.
A crowd watches a performance in Henry Law Park.
The Cochecho Arts Festival Visual Arts Showcase is on Saturday afternoon.

Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
