10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Cochecho Arts Festival, Eco Day, Sail Portsmouth

Portsmouth Farmers' Market via Facebook Eco Day at the Portsmouth Farmers' Market is on Saturday.

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 through Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info .

Volunteer: Caterpillars Count from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Squam Lakes Association Headquarters in Holderness. More info . (See also: A Night With The Stars)

Sail Portsmouth Festival from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Tuesday, Aug. 16 at Portsmouth Harbor. More info .

Peterborough Night Market from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, in downtown Peterborough. More info .

Denali Hiking Challenge from Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14, at Waterville Valley Resort. More info .

Eco Day at the Portsmouth Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Portsmouth City Hall. More info .

Cochecho Arts Festival Visual Arts Showcase from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Henry Law Park in Dover. More info .

Windham Food Truck Festival .from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, at Windham High School. More info .

The Sound of Music from Wednesday, Aug. 10 through Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Rochester Opera House. More info .

RENT through Sept. 10 at the Seacoast Repertory Theater in Portsmouth. More info . (See also: The Rocky Horror Show Live!)

