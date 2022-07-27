© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Raffle deadline tonight at 7pm: $2K in gas cards or EV charging. Buy your raffle tickets now!
NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Nashua Latino Festival, Hot Sauce & more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published July 27, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT
Lauren Brophy, flanked by the runners-up, bends down as the crown is placed on her head.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
Lauren Brophy, front, is crowned Miss Hampton Beach 2021 by former queen Anna-Marie Alukonis.

The next Miss Hampton Beach will be crowned at the 76th annual pageant this weekend.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A curved sculpture entitled "Drawing Lines" at the Hood Museum of Art.
Rob Strong
/
hop.dartmouth.edu
The Dance Theater of Harlem is performing their interpretation of the Hood Museum of Art's "Drawing Lines" exhibit on Thursday.
Nick Ogawa and Kathryn Koch pose with their cello and violin, respectively.
themusichall.org
Takénobu is performing at The Music Hall on Saturday evening.

  • Keene Wizarding Week from Wednesday, July 27 through Sunday, July 31 at various locations in downtown Keene. More info.
  • All About Lobsters on Thursday, July 28 at 2 p.m., at the James Tuttle Library in Antrim. More info.
  • Dance Theatre of Harlem: Artistic Encounter at the Hood on Thursday, July 28 at 6 p.m., at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Golden Hour Paddle At Center Pond on Thursday, July 28 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Center Pond in Nelson. More info.
  • Downtown Nashua Latin Celebration Weekend from Saturday, July 30 through Sunday, July 31 at various locations in Nashua. More info.
  • The Sound of Music from Friday, July 29 through Sunday, August 21 at the Rochester Opera House. More info.
  • New England Hot Sauce Fest on Saturday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Smuttynose Brewing Company in Hampton. More info.
  • 23rd Annual Chocolate Festival on Saturday, July 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Waterville Valley Town Square. More info.
  • Takénobu on Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m., at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • 76th Miss Hampton Beach Pageant on Sunday, July 31 at 2 p.m., at the Seashell Stage at Hampton Beach. More info.

BONUS:

  • New Hampshire Music Festival Classics & Chamber Series: Carmina Burana on Thursday, July 28 and Friday, July 29 at the Silver Center for the Arts on the Plymouth State University Campus in Plymouth. More info.

Tags

NH News 10 Things To DoArts and CultureEntertainmentNH News
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.