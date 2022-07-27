10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Nashua Latino Festival, Hot Sauce & more
The next Miss Hampton Beach will be crowned at the 76th annual pageant this weekend.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- Keene Wizarding Week from Wednesday, July 27 through Sunday, July 31 at various locations in downtown Keene. More info.
- All About Lobsters on Thursday, July 28 at 2 p.m., at the James Tuttle Library in Antrim. More info.
- Dance Theatre of Harlem: Artistic Encounter at the Hood on Thursday, July 28 at 6 p.m., at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
- Golden Hour Paddle At Center Pond on Thursday, July 28 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Center Pond in Nelson. More info.
- Downtown Nashua Latin Celebration Weekend from Saturday, July 30 through Sunday, July 31 at various locations in Nashua. More info.
- The Sound of Music from Friday, July 29 through Sunday, August 21 at the Rochester Opera House. More info.
- New England Hot Sauce Fest on Saturday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Smuttynose Brewing Company in Hampton. More info.
- 23rd Annual Chocolate Festival on Saturday, July 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Waterville Valley Town Square. More info.
- Takénobu on Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m., at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- 76th Miss Hampton Beach Pageant on Sunday, July 31 at 2 p.m., at the Seashell Stage at Hampton Beach. More info.
BONUS:
- New Hampshire Music Festival Classics & Chamber Series: Carmina Burana on Thursday, July 28 and Friday, July 29 at the Silver Center for the Arts on the Plymouth State University Campus in Plymouth. More info.