10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Nashua Latino Festival, Hot Sauce & more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Rob Strong / hop.dartmouth.edu The Dance Theater of Harlem is performing their interpretation of the Hood Museum of Art's "Drawing Lines" exhibit on Thursday.

themusichall.org Takénobu is performing at The Music Hall on Saturday evening.

Keene Wizarding Week from Wednesday, July 27 through Sunday, July 31 at various locations in downtown Keene. More info .

from Wednesday, July 27 through Sunday, July 31 at various locations in downtown Keene. . All About Lobsters on Thursday, July 28 at 2 p.m., at the James Tuttle Library in Antrim. More info .

on Thursday, July 28 at 2 p.m., at the James Tuttle Library in Antrim. . Dance Theatre of Harlem: Artistic Encounter at the Hood on Thursday, July 28 at 6 p.m., at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info .

on Thursday, July 28 at 6 p.m., at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. . Golden Hour Paddle At Center Pond on Thursday, July 28 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Center Pond in Nelson. More info .

on Thursday, July 28 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Center Pond in Nelson. . Downtown Nashua Latin Celebration Weekend from Saturday, July 30 through Sunday, July 31 at various locations in Nashua. More info .

from Saturday, July 30 through Sunday, July 31 at various locations in Nashua. . The Sound of Music from Friday, July 29 through Sunday, August 21 at the Rochester Opera House. More info .

from Friday, July 29 through Sunday, August 21 at the Rochester Opera House. . New England Hot Sauce Fest on Saturday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Smuttynose Brewing Company in Hampton. More info .

on Saturday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Smuttynose Brewing Company in Hampton. . 23rd Annual Chocolate Festival on Saturday, July 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Waterville Valley Town Square. More info .

on Saturday, July 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Waterville Valley Town Square. . Takénobu on Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m., at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info .

on Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m., at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. . 76th Miss Hampton Beach Pageant on Sunday, July 31 at 2 p.m., at the Seashell Stage at Hampton Beach. More info .



BONUS: