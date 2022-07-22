© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

N.H. News Recap for July 22, 2022: New England summers to get hotter; state strategy on rising energy costs

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published July 22, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT
It’s hot out there this week. Temperatures have reached the mid-90s in many parts of the state, and the forecast shows we’re in for similar weather this weekend. Meanwhile, a recent report from state officials and UNH scientists projects summers in New England are going to continue to get hotter.

And the state has released its 10-year energy plan. What does this mean for rising energy costs in New Hampshire? We talk about all that and more on this week's New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR
  • Amanda Gokee, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

NH News N.H. News Recap
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR. She manages the station's news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. You can email her at mmcintyre@nhpr.org.
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
