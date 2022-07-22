N.H. News Recap for July 22, 2022: New England summers to get hotter; state strategy on rising energy costs
It’s hot out there this week. Temperatures have reached the mid-90s in many parts of the state, and the forecast shows we’re in for similar weather this weekend. Meanwhile, a recent report from state officials and UNH scientists projects summers in New England are going to continue to get hotter.
And the state has released its 10-year energy plan. What does this mean for rising energy costs in New Hampshire? We talk about all that and more on this week's New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR
- Amanda Gokee, New Hampshire Bulletin
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- How to stay safe during the latest heat wave in N.H.
- State’s new 10-year energy strategy focuses on addressing high costs
- N.H. doesn’t set a maximum temperature for rental housing. Where does that leave tenants during a heat wave?
- N.H. jobless rate drops to a new low as worker shortage persists
- How to save energy and money on your electric bill in N.H.
- N.H. lawmakers will decide whether to invest $50 million to build out broadband access
- Monadnock Region event to promote unity and diversity in N.H.’s outdoor spaces
- Portsmouth adopts Indigenous Peoples’ Day in place of Columbus Day