Sununu, Sherman enter Governor's race on near equal financial footing

The year’s first campaign finance filings show Gov. Chris Sununu and Democrat Tom Sherman on relatively equal footing.

Sununu’s campaign committee raised about $814,000 from 457 donors this year, according to records posted to the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s website.

The three-term incumbent is entering primary season with about $715,000 in his campaign account.

Rye state Sen. Tom Sherman, the lone Democrat running for governor, collected more than $821,000 from more than 6,000 donors. He was also bolstered by a $235,000 transfer from his state senate political account.

Sherman’s campaign account carries a balance of nearly $615,000.

The latest filings show the Republicans challenging Sununu in the GOP primary — Thad Riley, Kelly Halldorson and Karen Testerman – have a lot of catching up to do. None of them raised more than $7,500.