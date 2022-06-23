© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local and independent journalism by making a gift to NHPR today.
NH News

Sununu, Sherman enter Governor's race on near equal financial footing

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published June 23, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT
state_house_dome.jpg
Allegra Boverman for NHPR
/
(file photo)

The year’s first campaign finance filings show Gov. Chris Sununu and Democrat Tom Sherman on relatively equal footing.

Sununu’s campaign committee raised about $814,000 from 457 donors this year, according to records posted to the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s website.

The three-term incumbent is entering primary season with about $715,000 in his campaign account.

Rye state Sen. Tom Sherman, the lone Democrat running for governor, collected more than $821,000 from more than 6,000 donors. He was also bolstered by a $235,000 transfer from his state senate political account.

Sherman’s campaign account carries a balance of nearly $615,000.

The latest filings show the Republicans challenging Sununu in the GOP primary — Thad Riley, Kelly Halldorson and Karen Testerman – have a lot of catching up to do. None of them raised more than $7,500.

Tags

NH News ElectionsCampaign FinanceGovernor's Race
Josh Rogers
Josh has worked at NHPR since 2000.
See stories by Josh Rogers

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.