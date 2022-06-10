© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local and independent journalism by making a gift to NHPR today.
NH News

46 frat members at UNH accused of student hazing

New Hampshire Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published June 10, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT
UNH sign in Durham, N.H. NHPR photo
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
UNH in Durham, New Hampshire.

Durham police said the warrants for the alleged hazing at UNH were issued June 7.

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Police have issued arrest warrants charging 46 fraternity members at the University of New Hampshire with student hazing stemming from an event in April.

Durham police say the allegations are directed at members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity's New Hampshire Beta Chapter.

Police said they investigated the allegations involving new members of the fraternity at the SAE chapter house on April 13.

Police said they found probable cause that hazing had occurred. The warrants were issued June 7.

Student hazing is a misdemeanor. A UNH spokesperson said Friday the school was made aware of the incident by the fraternity's national headquarters, and immediately notified the local police.

UNH will be initiating a "formal conduct process."

Tags

NH News UNHhazing
The Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.