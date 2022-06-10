46 frat members at UNH accused of student hazing

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Police have issued arrest warrants charging 46 fraternity members at the University of New Hampshire with student hazing stemming from an event in April.

Durham police say the allegations are directed at members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity's New Hampshire Beta Chapter.

Police said they investigated the allegations involving new members of the fraternity at the SAE chapter house on April 13.

Police said they found probable cause that hazing had occurred. The warrants were issued June 7.

Student hazing is a misdemeanor. A UNH spokesperson said Friday the school was made aware of the incident by the fraternity's national headquarters, and immediately notified the local police.

UNH will be initiating a "formal conduct process."