Our listeners voted for their favorite 2017 episodes of The Exchange. Today, it's our conversation about the controversial Netflix series "Thirteen…
We’re taking a look at the debate over early school start times and the science of adolescent sleep needs.Guests:Evie Blad - reporter with Education Week…
Despite claims by the industry that e-cigarettes are healthier than traditional smoking, more research is raising questions about this alternative,…
It’s difficult to help anyone who is struggling with a drug addiction problem. But helping a teenager comes with a unique set of obstacles. Miles is a…
The word vitamin has only been around for just over 100 years. But today vitamins are a $36 billion dollar-a-year industry. On today’s show, we’ll look at…
It’s often said that adolescents are impulsive partly because their brains aren’t fully developed. Now a new book adds fuel to the discussion, describing…
Sexting, sex bracelets, sex parties, the media would like you to believe twenty-first century teenagers are out of control, or are they?Today’s show takes…
New Hampshire has the country’s lowest teen pregnancy rate, according to a new study. The report from the Guttmacher Institute, a DC-based think tank,…
From the Mona Lisa to the Sistine Chapel, sometimes the story of how a work of art was created is as important as the work itself. Today on Word of Mouth,…
New Hampshire teens use marijuana at one of the highest rates in the country, according to a new report from the Department of Health and Human Services.…