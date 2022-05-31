Fireworks canceled at Hampton Beach due to piping plovers

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Fireworks shows at a popular New Hampshire beach were canceled for Memorial Day weekend and will be put on hold for several weeks because endangered piping plovers are nesting there.

Local officials hope they can still have fireworks on the Fourth of July at Hampton Beach, which is close to the Massachusetts border, the Portsmouth Herald reported.

Hampton Beach Village District Chairman Chuck Rage said two nests were found on the beach.

Piping plovers are endangered in New Hampshire and threatened nationally.