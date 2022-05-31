© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Fireworks canceled at Hampton Beach due to piping plovers

New Hampshire Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published May 31, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT
Piping Plovers at Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. NHPR Dan Tuohy photo
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
/
Piping Plovers sign at Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. Sign from 2021.

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Fireworks shows at a popular New Hampshire beach were canceled for Memorial Day weekend and will be put on hold for several weeks because endangered piping plovers are nesting there.

Local officials hope they can still have fireworks on the Fourth of July at Hampton Beach, which is close to the Massachusetts border, the Portsmouth Herald reported.

Hampton Beach Village District Chairman Chuck Rage said two nests were found on the beach.

Piping plovers are endangered in New Hampshire and threatened nationally.

NH News Piping PloversHampton Beach
The Associated Press

