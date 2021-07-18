-
The sighting of endangered Piping plovers nesting at Hampton Beach has prompted officials to cancel the first two fireworks shows of the summer season.The…
-
Hampton's Endangered Piping Plovers Need Volunteer GuardiansPiping plovers have settled in at New Hampshire beaches and volunteers are needed to help babysit the delicate birds.Brandan Clifford, with the New…
-
It's been a great summer for piping plovers in New Hampshire.New Hampshire's Fish and Game Department says a record number of state-endangered and…