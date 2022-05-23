© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Skier rescued on Mount Washington amid record heat

New Hampshire Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published May 23, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT
Mount Washington, as seen from Wildcat ski area. NHPR Dan Tuohy photo
Mount Washington, as seen from Wildcat ski area. Dan Tuohy photo. NHPR file photo.

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (AP) — The summit of Mount Washington experienced record breaking heat Saturday, but it was still ski season for some elsewhere on the mountain, including a woman who was rescued after a serious fall in a ravine.

Authorities say the woman, an experienced backcountry skier, tumbled and fell several hundred feet onto rocks in the Great Gulf on Saturday afternoon.

Other skiers helped bring her at least 700 feet (213 m) to the rim of the gulf, and they later flagged down a train from the Cog Railway to take her down the mountain.

The temperature at the summit hit 62 degrees, setting a new record high for the day.

NH News Mount WashingtonBackcountry skiing
The Associated Press

