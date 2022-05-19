© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Tourism officials: NH got a record 4.3M visitors last fall

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published May 19, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT
Visitors also spent nearly $2 billion in New Hampshire last year, according to N.H. state tourism officials.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire tourism officials say a record 4.3 million visitors came to the state last fall — an increase of 38% from 2019, the last record year.

Visitors also spent nearly $2 billion in the state, an increase of 65% from 2019.

New Hampshire officials said Wednesday that looking at combining the summer, fall and winter of 2021, the state saw a 43% increase in visitation and a 35% increase in spending, above pre-pandemic levels.

They said in the past year, New Hampshire has expanded its advertising beyond its core markets of New England and New York to include destinations within a 600-mile radius.

