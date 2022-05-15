© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Prosecutors: Man shot and killed by police in New Boston

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 15, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT
New Hampshire Attorney General's office in Concord, N.H.
NHPR
/
New Hampshire Attorney General's office in Concord, N.H.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire prosecutors say they're investigating the fatal shooting of a man by police in New Boston.

State Attorney General John Formella said the incident happened in the overnight hours Friday in the town about 15 miles west of Manchester.

He didn't provide any details about the incident other than to say the man was shot and died at the scene.

Formella also said no officers were injured injured and there's no threat to the public.

A spokesman for Formella's office said Saturday that no further update is expected until after an autopsy is performed.

New Boston police didn't respond to a call and email seeking comment Saturday.

Tags

NH News police shooting
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press

