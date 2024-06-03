Police shoot, kill man in Nashua; investigation is ongoing

This is a developing story, and it will be updated.

Law enforcement officials are continuing to investigate after police shot and killed a Pelham resident in Nashua Sunday night.

The state Attorney General’s office says the man was armed with a handgun when Nashua police officers encountered him outside a Lowe’s store on Daniel Webster Highway around 8:45 p.m. The store was closed at the time.

State officials say two officers discharged “less lethal” weapons, and one officer fired a gun. The man died of his injuries.

Officials say police were following up on a report from Pelham police that the man had been armed earlier in the evening and was last seen leaving his home.

Officials say they will release his identity after an autopsy, which was scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday. The exact circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

The Attorney General’s office says no police officers were injured, and there is no danger to the public. The officers’ names will be released after they have been interviewed, which is expected in the next five to 10 days.