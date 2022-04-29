The N.H. News Recap for April 29, 2022: Congressional maps, new election commissions
New Hampshire's House Republicans have taken another stab at redrawing the state’s congressional maps. The state’s top election official is creating a new commission aimed at bolstering voter confidence in elections and the state Senate met this week to vote on a number of bills.
We review all that news and more this week on the N.H. News Recap.
Guests
- Amanda Gokee, New Hampshire Bulletin
- Todd Bookman, NHPR
Top stories of the week from New Hampshire
- New commission aims to increase confidence in N.H.’s elections in wake of conspiracy-fueled claims
- ‘I-93’ congressional district map passes House committee
- Details emerge about officer assault on incarcerated man in Concord prison
- How one N.H. health center is trying to keep their patients insured
- Ukrainian community in N.H. mounts aid efforts while awaiting resettlement
- How one regional non-profit is pushing to make racial equity in food systems a habit
- Haden Wilber says he became scapegoat for failures of Mobile Enforcement Team