NH News

The N.H. News Recap for April 29, 2022: Congressional maps, new election commissions

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Peter Biello
Published April 29, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT
People gathered in Portsmouth last week to call for more action to fight climate change.

New Hampshire's House Republicans have taken another stab at redrawing the state’s congressional maps. The state’s top election official is creating a new commission aimed at bolstering voter confidence in elections and the state Senate met this week to vote on a number of bills.

We review all that news and more this week on the N.H. News Recap.

Guests

  • Amanda Gokee, New Hampshire Bulletin
  • Todd Bookman, NHPR

Top stories of the week from New Hampshire

Mary McIntyre
Peter Biello
Peter Biello is the host of All Things Considered and Writers on a New England Stage at New Hampshire Public Radio. He has served as a producer/announcer/host of Weekend Edition Saturday at Vermont Public Radio and as a reporter/host of Morning Edition at WHQR in Wilmington, North Carolina.
