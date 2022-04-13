© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Poetry Month, Craft Beer Week, Fisher Cats opening weekend

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published April 13, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT
We're almost at the weekend!

But before you head out to enjoy it, make sure your taxes are in order. This post will help you get all of your financial ducks in a row before Monday.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

  • Yuri’s Night Portsmouth on Thursday, April 14 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • A Journey to the White Mountains in Words and Music with Howard Mansfield and Ben Cosgrove on Thursday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
  • New Hampshire Craft Beer Week through Saturday, April 16 at various locations. More info.
  • New Hampshire Fisher Cats opening weekend from Thursday, April 14 to Sunday, April 17, at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. More info.
  • Moonlight Tours: Moonlit Hike on Friday, April 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center in Laconia. More info.
  • An Evening with Nikole Hannah-Jones on Friday, April 15 at 7 p.m., at the Spaulding Auditorium on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Coffeehouse Poetry Night w/ Pauline Michelle & Catherine Lang on Friday, April 15 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Brewbakers Café in Keene. More info.
  • Waterville Valley Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at Packard’s Field in Waterville Valley. More info.
  • Discover WILD New Hampshire Day on Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department in Concord. More info.
  • Dancing with the Newport Stars on Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 at 7 p.m., at The Newport Opera House. More info.

Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
