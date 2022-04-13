10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Poetry Month, Craft Beer Week, Fisher Cats opening weekend

We're almost at the weekend!

But before you head out to enjoy it, make sure your taxes are in order. This post will help you get all of your financial ducks in a row before Monday.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

nhbrewers.org

waterville.com