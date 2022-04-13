10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Poetry Month, Craft Beer Week, Fisher Cats opening weekend
We're almost at the weekend!
But before you head out to enjoy it, make sure your taxes are in order. This post will help you get all of your financial ducks in a row before Monday.
- Yuri’s Night Portsmouth on Thursday, April 14 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- A Journey to the White Mountains in Words and Music with Howard Mansfield and Ben Cosgrove on Thursday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
- New Hampshire Craft Beer Week through Saturday, April 16 at various locations. More info.
- New Hampshire Fisher Cats opening weekend from Thursday, April 14 to Sunday, April 17, at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. More info.
- Moonlight Tours: Moonlit Hike on Friday, April 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center in Laconia. More info.
- An Evening with Nikole Hannah-Jones on Friday, April 15 at 7 p.m., at the Spaulding Auditorium on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- Coffeehouse Poetry Night w/ Pauline Michelle & Catherine Lang on Friday, April 15 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Brewbakers Café in Keene. More info.
- Waterville Valley Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at Packard’s Field in Waterville Valley. More info.
- Discover WILD New Hampshire Day on Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department in Concord. More info.
- Dancing with the Newport Stars on Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 at 7 p.m., at The Newport Opera House. More info.