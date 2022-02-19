Give Back NH: White Mountain Science, Inc.

Established in 2013, White Mountain Science, Inc. (WMSI) is an educational organization aiming to amplify STEM teaching in Northern New England.

WMSI (pronounced whimsy) works with and in schools to build capacity for science, engineering, technology and mathematics education from their makerspace in downtown Littleton, New Hampshire.

The following audio postcard visits a WMSI after-school program at Whitefield Elementary.

Karen Trop / NHPR WMSI student Zoe Stone programs a color-detecting sensor.

Transcript

Clark Jellison: I really kind of like this stuff because I like science and this is like computers, mixed with science, mixed with awesomeness. And I just really, really like WMSI.

Bill Church: My name is Bill Church, the executive director at White Mountain Science, or as we like to call it, “whimsy.” And we are what we describe to be as a K-thru-teacher science outreach organization or STEM outreach organization. And we seek to build the capacity of the region and be a STEM idea source for this region and throughout northern New England.

Emily Stanislawski: My name is Emily Stanislawski. I'm a program instructor here at WMSI. I go out into the schools or sometimes the schools come to me and do the hands-on teaching. And today we're specifically going to be focusing on sensors and the sensors that we are using allow us to detect color. There's one that allows us to detect distance (the ultrasonic sensor) and one that allows us to detect touch or pressure. So it'll be a really interesting thing to see what they come up with.

Clark: Hi, my name is Clark Jellison. I'm a student at WMSI.

Ryan Simino: My name's Ryan Simino.

Zoe Stone: Hi, my name is Zoe Stone.

Ryan: And right now we're working on a robot with color sensors. So basically what we do is we'll make a robot that once it sees a certain color, it'll either make a certain noise, or certain movement.

Zoe: So it's like blue and then cat's meow. If you put the light under something blue, it meows.

I just want to say, if you're listening to this, I hope you join WMSI. Just check around if it's in your community and it's really fun. Clark Jellison, WMSI student.

Karen Trop / NHPR Clark Jellison at his WMSI workstation at Whitefield Elementary School.

Mike Carmon: My name is Mike Carmon, I'm the Director of Youth Programs here at WMSI. Our February break camp is a game design camp and we'll explore some different topics and how you create games using cool STEM tools. And that camp takes place March 1st through 3rd. If you'd like to sign up or participate in that camp or any of our camps, you can just go right to our website. And you'll see tabs for February Break Camps, April Break camps, as well as summer camps. Or if you just want to find out more information about what the camps are all about, there's plenty of information on our website.