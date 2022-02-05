© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Change of command ceremony held at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 5, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine, Portsmouth, N.H.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is the oldest continuously operating U.S. navy yard.

KITTERY, Maine (AP) — Navy Capt. Michael Oberdorf has assumed command of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, relieving Capt. Daniel Ettlich.

Ettlich had run the shipyard since August 2019, and much of his tenure was consumed with keeping work flowing despite the challenges of the pandemic.

The shipyard workers rallied behind him to try to stay on schedule.

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen told the incoming commander that it's an exciting time for the shipyard as it undergoes several modernization projects.

