Change of command ceremony held at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

KITTERY, Maine (AP) — Navy Capt. Michael Oberdorf has assumed command of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, relieving Capt. Daniel Ettlich.

Ettlich had run the shipyard since August 2019, and much of his tenure was consumed with keeping work flowing despite the challenges of the pandemic.

The shipyard workers rallied behind him to try to stay on schedule.

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen told the incoming commander that it's an exciting time for the shipyard as it undergoes several modernization projects.

