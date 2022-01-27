The N.H. News Recap for Jan. 28, 2022: Shortages edition
Some schools are having a hard time staying open as they struggle with staffing shortages. The Executive Council has approved the state’s purchase of a psychiatric hospital. And at-home COVID tests are soon to be available at a state liquor store near you.
We get to those stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests
- Sarah Gibson, NHPR
- Todd Bookman, NHPR
Top stories from NHPR this week
- N.H. hospitals are understaffed and overwhelmed. Here’s how two young nurses in Keene are coping.
- With COVID staff absences, and subs in short supply, N.H. educators work overtime to keep school doors open
- COVID-19 test to be sold at N.H. liquor stores; state to open more vaccination sites
- Executive Council approves $13M purchase of psychiatric hospital in Hampstead
- A N.H. bill intends to make it illegal not to report undocumented immigrants to ICE
- N.H. private well users may soon have help with removing PFAS contamination
- How an EV charging pilot program at Plymouth State could help transform the grid