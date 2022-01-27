© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

The N.H. News Recap for Jan. 28, 2022: Shortages edition

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published January 27, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST
photo of liquor store
Surely you've seen one of these before.

Some schools are having a hard time staying open as they struggle with staffing shortages. The Executive Council has approved the state’s purchase of a psychiatric hospital. And at-home COVID tests are soon to be available at a state liquor store near you.

We get to those stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests

  • Sarah Gibson, NHPR
  • Todd Bookman, NHPR

Top stories from NHPR this week

Tags

NH NewsN.H. News Recap
Mary McIntyre
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
