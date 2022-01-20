© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift to NHPR and have a Valentine's message to a loved one read on air!
NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Ballet, Kid Conservationist, Winter in the Woods

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published January 20, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST
A photo of a group of women dancing on stage during an Urban Bush Women performance
Ian Douglas
/
hop.dartmouth.edu
Urban Bush Women will perform a new dance-theater work at Dartmouth College this weekend.

The arts are on display in New Hampshire this weekend, and these are our top picks. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.

Before you head out this weekend, check out the New Hampshire forecast. And don't miss a beat in 2022: sign up for The Weekender newsletter.

Two dancers pose for the Bolshoi Ballet — Jewels poster
ccanh.com
The Bolshoi Ballet's "Jewels" will be screened at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Sunday.

  • NH Music Collective Artist Showcase on Thursday, Jan. 20 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Area 23 in Concord. More info.
  • 19th Annual Arts & Bloom from Thursday, Jan. 20 to Saturday, Jan. 22, at the League of NH Craftsmen in Concord. More info
  • 35th Anniversary: Urban Bush Women on Friday, Jan. 21 and Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m., at The Moore Theater on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Saturday Storytime with the Kid Conservationist on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 P.M., at Bookery Manchester. More info.
  • Black Matter Is Life: “Emphatic Affirmations” with guest poet Sonya Sanchez on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m., virtual, hosted by The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire and 3S Artspace. More info.
  • Nansen Ski Club Winter Carnival all week long, through Sunday, Jan. 23 (incl. Burning of the Greens Bonfire, 2022 Art Sled Rally, Eastern Meet Ski Jumping) at Nansen Ski Club in Milan. More info.
  • “Be More Chill”: A Portsmouth Academy of Performing Arts Mainstage Presentation through Sunday, Jan. 23 at The Seacoast Repertory Theater in Portsmouth. More info.
  • The Bolshoi Ballet "Jewels" on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 12:55 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
  • Winter in the Woods on Sunday, Jan. 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Slim Baker Foundation in Bristol. More info.
    See also: The Trees and the Freeze at The Squam Lakes Association
  • New Hampshire Ice Castles through early March, in North Woodstock. More info.

Tags

NH News10 Things To DoDartmouth
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox