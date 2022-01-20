10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Ballet, Kid Conservationist, Winter in the Woods
The arts are on display in New Hampshire this weekend, and these are our top picks. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.
- NH Music Collective Artist Showcase on Thursday, Jan. 20 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Area 23 in Concord. More info.
- 19th Annual Arts & Bloom from Thursday, Jan. 20 to Saturday, Jan. 22, at the League of NH Craftsmen in Concord. More info
- 35th Anniversary: Urban Bush Women on Friday, Jan. 21 and Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m., at The Moore Theater on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- Saturday Storytime with the Kid Conservationist on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 P.M., at Bookery Manchester. More info.
- Black Matter Is Life: “Emphatic Affirmations” with guest poet Sonya Sanchez on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m., virtual, hosted by The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire and 3S Artspace. More info.
- Nansen Ski Club Winter Carnival all week long, through Sunday, Jan. 23 (incl. Burning of the Greens Bonfire, 2022 Art Sled Rally, Eastern Meet Ski Jumping) at Nansen Ski Club in Milan. More info.
- “Be More Chill”: A Portsmouth Academy of Performing Arts Mainstage Presentation through Sunday, Jan. 23 at The Seacoast Repertory Theater in Portsmouth. More info.
- The Bolshoi Ballet — "Jewels" on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 12:55 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
- Winter in the Woods on Sunday, Jan. 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Slim Baker Foundation in Bristol. More info.
- New Hampshire Ice Castles through early March, in North Woodstock. More info.