Republican Kevin Smith will enter U.S. Senate primary

Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith will join the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

Smith, 44, formalized his resignation from the Londonderry Town Council Monday, effective March 11.

“As it has been speculated in various media outlets over the last few weeks, it is my intent to formally announce my candidacy for the United States Senate in the not too distant future,” Smith wrote in a letter to the Council. “As such, I believe that offering my resignation at this time is the most prudent way forward for the Town and myself.”

Smith has been Londonderry town manager since 2013. In 2017, Gov. Chris Sununu appointed Smith to the board of the Pease Development Authority.

In 2012, he ran for governor, losing the Republican primary to Ovide Lamontagne. Smith has also served in the New Hampshire House, and worked as staffer to Republican politicians including former U.S. Senator Bob Smith and former Gov. Craig Benson.

Smith has also worked for the state division of juvenile justice services.

Prior to his run for governor, Smith spent several years at the head of conservative advocacy groups Cornerstone Policy Research and Cornerstone Action.

In that role, Smith led the fight against same sex marriage, which New Hampshire legalized in 2009.

Smith’s entrance into the race for Senate, follows that of state Senate President Chuck Morse earlier this week.

They will vie with Ret. Brig Gen Don Bolduc in the primary that will decide who takes on incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan.

