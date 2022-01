State Senate president Chuck Morse will run for U.S. Senate.

Morse, 61, of Salem, confirmed to WMUR that he plans to officially launch his campaign later this month.

Morse has served in the state Senate for 16 years and is the second Republican to join the race against incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan.

Morse has spent much of his time on the Senate Finance Committee, where he has played a role in shaping state budgets.