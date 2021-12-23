© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Winchester Wonderland, Christmas movies, ice skating at Strawbery Banke

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published December 23, 2021 at 1:29 PM EST
A house decorated with colorful holiday lights for the Winchester Wonderland contest
Winchester Wonderland via Facebook
The Winchester Wonderland holiday lights contest runs through Dec. 26.

Happy Holidays! Here are our picks for festive events happening this weekend. For more things to do, check out NHPR's community calendar.

The Royal Ballet's "Nutcracker" poster features a ballerina posed in front of a Christmas tree.
theparktheater.org

Dreaming of a "White Christmas?" Check out the New Hampshire forecast.

Show poster for The Little Prince at the Seacoast Repertory Theater
seacoastrep.org

  • Eve of Xmas Eve Ugly Sweater Party & Music on Thursday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. at Defiant Records & Craft Beer in Laconia. More info.
  • Li Monahd’s Holiday Hoopla on Thursday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m., at the Rochester Opera House. More info.
  • The Royal Ballet: The Nutcracker on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24, on screen at the Park Theater in Jaffrey. More info.
  • Free Movie Friday: How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Friday, Dec. 24 at 3 p.m., at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington. More info.
    See also: Claremont Cinema Center Polar Express Pajama Party
  • Santa Parade on Friday, Dec. 24 at 2 p.m. at the Raymond Safety Complex. More info.

  • The Little Prince: A New Original Musical, through Dec. 30, at The Seacoast Repertory Theater in Portsmouth. More info.

  • Winchester Wonderland Holiday Tour & Contest through Dec. 26, at various locations in Winchester. More info
  • .Currier Museum of Art Meditation Series on Sunday, Dec. 26 and Thursday, Dec. 30, at the Currier Museum in Manchester. More info.
  • Holiday Light Experience at the Kilton Library through the new year in Lebanon. More info.
  • Labrie Family Skate at Puddle Duck Pond daily, at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.

