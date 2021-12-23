10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Winchester Wonderland, Christmas movies, ice skating at Strawbery Banke
Happy Holidays! Here are our picks for festive events happening this weekend. For more things to do, check out NHPR's community calendar.
Dreaming of a "White Christmas?" Check out the New Hampshire forecast.
- Eve of Xmas Eve Ugly Sweater Party & Music on Thursday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. at Defiant Records & Craft Beer in Laconia. More info.
- Li Monahd’s Holiday Hoopla on Thursday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m., at the Rochester Opera House. More info.
- The Royal Ballet: The Nutcracker on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24, on screen at the Park Theater in Jaffrey. More info.
- Free Movie Friday: How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Friday, Dec. 24 at 3 p.m., at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington. More info.
See also: Claremont Cinema Center Polar Express Pajama Party
- Santa Parade on Friday, Dec. 24 at 2 p.m. at the Raymond Safety Complex. More info.
The Little Prince: A New Original Musical, through Dec. 30, at The Seacoast Repertory Theater in Portsmouth. More info.
- Winchester Wonderland Holiday Tour & Contest through Dec. 26, at various locations in Winchester. More info
- .Currier Museum of Art Meditation Series on Sunday, Dec. 26 and Thursday, Dec. 30, at the Currier Museum in Manchester. More info.
- Holiday Light Experience at the Kilton Library through the new year in Lebanon. More info.
- Labrie Family Skate at Puddle Duck Pond daily, at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.