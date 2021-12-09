© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Pence navigates Trump's shadow during New Hampshire visit

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 9, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence visited early-voting New Hampshire, where he delivered a speech railing against President Joe Biden's handling of the economy, schmoozed with local activists, dropped by holiday parties, shopped at a local bakery and raised money for state Republicans. It's the kind of packed schedule one might expect from a top-tier presidential contender on the campaign trail. It is part of a national publicity tour as Pence lays the groundwork for a potential 2024 presidential run. But looming over Pence and his potential rivals is former President Donald Trump, who has made clear that he, too, is seriously considering running again.

NH NewsMike PenceManchester
