A New Hampshire state trooper shot and wounded a reportedly suicidal man

A New Hampshire state trooper shot and wounded a man in Walpole early Saturday morning, according to a press release from the New Hampshire Attorney General.

The 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

The state trooper and a Walpole police officer had a brief confrontation with the man after responding to a report of a suicidal adult male.

The state trooper fired shots at approximately 3:12 am. According to the Attorney General, the Walpole police officer did not discharge his weapon.

Neither of the officers were wearing a body camera, and there is no known video of the event, according to the Attorney General.

Nobody besides the 26-year-old man was injured during the confrontation.

The Attorney General’s office is investigating the incident and will determine whether the officer’s use of deadly force was justified.

The names of the two officers involved will be released after each officer’s formal interview, which the Attorney General says he anticipates will be completed in the coming week.

The Cheshire County Attorney is responsible for determining whether the man who was shot will face criminal charges, and their office will also review the circumstances of the shooting.