Outside/In: Of Hooting Bears and Agroforestry
In this episode, we open up the Outside/In mailbag to answer all of your burning questions: a query about the impacts of wildlife smoke on bird migration; a long-smoldering family debate over whether or not bears can hoot; and, perhaps, stamping out the fire in the gas furnace heating your home.
Question 1: What home heating system is best for the climate?
Question 2: Is wildfire smoke impacting bird migration?
Question 3: Do bears hoot?
Question 4: Are farmers practicing agroforestry in New England?
Featuring: Nate (The House Whisperer) Adams, Emily Mottram, Joe Lajewski, Olivia Sanderfoot, Anni Yang, Dave Mance III, Andy Timmins, David Telesco, Kate MacFarland, Meghan Giroux.
