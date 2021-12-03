© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News
Outside/In

Outside/In: Of Hooting Bears and Agroforestry

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Felix Poon,
Outside/In
Published December 3, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST
Bears
Pete Nuij
/
Unsplash

In this episode, we open up the Outside/In mailbag to answer all of your burning questions: a query about the impacts of wildlife smoke on bird migration; a long-smoldering family debate over whether or not bears can hoot; and, perhaps, stamping out the fire in the gas furnace heating your home.

Question 1: What home heating system is best for the climate?

Question 2: Is wildfire smoke impacting bird migration?

Question 3: Do bears hoot?

Question 4: Are farmers practicing agroforestry in New England?

Featuring: Nate (The House Whisperer) Adams, Emily Mottram, Joe Lajewski, Olivia Sanderfoot, Anni Yang, Dave Mance III, Andy Timmins, David Telesco, Kate MacFarland, Meghan Giroux.

If you’ve got a question for the Outside/In[box] hotline, give us a call! We’re always looking for rabbit holes to dive down into. Leave us a voicemail at: 1-844-GO-OTTER (844-466-8837). Don’t forget to leave a number so we can call you back.

NH NewsCarbon Foot PrintElectricityFossil FuelsRenewable Energygreenhouse gasesWildfiresWildlife & Climate ChangeBirdsLivestockagroforestryBearsOwls
Felix Poon
Felix Poon first came to NHPR in 2020 as an intern, producing episodes for Outside/In, Civics 101, and The Second Greatest Show on Earth. He went to work for Gimlet Media’s How to Save a Planet before returning in 2021 as a producer for Outside/In. Felix’s Outside/In episode Ginkgo Love was featured on Spotify's Best Podcasts of 2020.
Outside/In
Outside/In is NHPR's podcast about the natural world and how we use it. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
