Visibles: Stories From Our Community

Visibles: Iliana Barreto grew up with a big responsibility. Now, it shapes her work in Manchester

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published November 23, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST
Iliana Barreto is the coordinator at Centro Latino in Manchester. She moved to Boston from Puerto Rico with her family, and was the first to learn English. With that, she grew up with a lot of responsibility on her shoulders, translating and interpreting for her parents. It’s a reality many children in the U.S. live through.

“Some feel a sense of embarrassment and some people are made to feel less than. You can get frustrated,” Iliana said. “That shouldn’t limit someone from working, because even though they might not know the language, it doesn’t mean they don’t know the work.”

This is our last episode of Visibles this season. We’ll be back in January with more stories from the Latino community.
Gabriela Lozada is a Report for America corps member. Her focus is on Latinx community with original reporting done in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?.
