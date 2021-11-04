10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Diwali on View, The Alpinist in Bethlehem, Manchester Marathon
The Manchester City Marathon is on Sunday.
The weekend forecast looks great so far. Here is our 10 things list — plus some extras — to inspire you to have a great weekend in New Hampshire.
- UNH College of Liberal Arts presents Twelfth Night: Or What You Will from Wednesday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 7, at the Paul Creative Arts Center in Durham, or virtual via live stream. More info
- REEL Outdoors: The Alpinist from Thursday, Nov. 4 to Saturday, Nov. 6, at The Colonial theater in Bethlehem More info
- American House Keene Artist's Reception: Kathyrn Holt on Friday Nov. 5, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. More info
- HopStop Family Workshop: Diwali on View on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m., virtual, on Zoom. More info
- Concord Downtown Winter Farmers Market Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., weekly through April at Eagle Square in Concord. More info
- Umokuumani: Unity, Creativity + Faith, A Celebration of African Black Immigrant Communities on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Dover Friends Meeting House in Dover. More info
- 29th Annual Halloween Party: Sparkly Spooktacular (rescheduled for 11/6) on
- Manchester City Marathon on Saturday, Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 7 in Manchester. More info
- Oktoberfest at Pat’s Peak on Sunday, Nov.. 7, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pat’s Peak in Henniker. More info
- 5th Annual Acorn Festival on Sunday, Nov. 7, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at D Acres in Dorchester. More info
BONUS:
- Lettuce, the Grammy Award-nominated six-piece modern funk band, performs at The Music Hall in Portsmouth on Sunday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m.
- Kitchen Dwellers, a bluegrass band on its fall tour, perform at the Bank of NH Stage, Capital Center for the Arts, in Concord, on Sunday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m.