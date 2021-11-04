© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Diwali on View, The Alpinist in Bethlehem, Manchester Marathon

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published November 4, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT
HopStop Family Workshop: VIRTUAL, Diwali on View, with Vid. Nithya Ramesh, Nov. 6, 2021 in Hanover, N.H.

The Manchester City Marathon is on Sunday.

The weekend forecast looks great so far. Here is our 10 things list — plus some extras — to inspire you to have a great weekend in New Hampshire.

Sign up for NHPR's The Weekender newsletter, which is emailed Thursdays.

Grammy Award-nominated six-piece band Lettuce performs Nov. 7 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, N.H.

  • UNH College of Liberal Arts presents Twelfth Night: Or What You Will from Wednesday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 7, at the Paul Creative Arts Center in Durham, or virtual via live stream. More info
  • REEL Outdoors: The Alpinist from Thursday, Nov. 4 to Saturday, Nov. 6, at The Colonial theater in Bethlehem More info
  • American House Keene Artist's Reception: Kathyrn Holt on Friday Nov. 5, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. More info
  • HopStop Family Workshop: Diwali on View on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m., virtual, on Zoom. More info
  • Concord Downtown Winter Farmers Market Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., weekly through April at Eagle Square in Concord. More info
  • Umokuumani: Unity, Creativity + Faith, A Celebration of African Black Immigrant Communities on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Dover Friends Meeting House in Dover. More info
  • 29th Annual Halloween Party: Sparkly Spooktacular (rescheduled for 11/6) on
    The bluegrass band Kitchen Dwellers perform at the Bank of NH Stage in Concord on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
    Saturday, Nov. 6, 2p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wasserman Park in Merrimack. More info
  • Manchester City Marathon on Saturday, Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 7 in Manchester. More info
  • Oktoberfest at Pat’s Peak on Sunday, Nov.. 7, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pat’s Peak in Henniker. More info
  • 5th Annual Acorn Festival on Sunday, Nov. 7, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at D Acres in Dorchester. More info

BONUS:

  • Lettuce, the Grammy Award-nominated six-piece modern funk band, performs at The Music Hall in Portsmouth on Sunday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m.
  • Kitchen Dwellers, a bluegrass band on its fall tour, perform at the Bank of NH Stage, Capital Center for the Arts, in Concord, on Sunday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m.

Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
