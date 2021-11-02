© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

N.H. election day results 2021: Manchester, Nashua and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published November 2, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT
A person in a dinosaur costume holds a sign for Lisa Rapaport, a school board candidate in Portsmouth.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Campaigners outside of Ward 3 in Portsmouth try to catch voters before they head to the polls.

This year, many New Hampshire cities are voting on their leadership for the next term.

Before we go any further, here's where to vote today.

In Nashua, an initiative is putting the state's control of appointing the police commissioner to a vote. If the measure passes, the mayor and the city's Board of Alderman could appoint the police commissioner for the first time in the city's history.

In Manchester, incumbent Joyce Craig and challenger Victoria Sullivan are facing off for a second time.

And in Portsmouth, Keno's on the ballot.

Find our full recap of mayoral races across the state here.

Keep checking back here as we update you on the latest election results and analysis from our newsroom.

And if you're headed to the polls and have a question, or there's something you want our newsroom to know, email us.

