N.H. election day results 2021: Manchester, Nashua and more

This year, many New Hampshire cities are voting on their leadership for the next term.

Before we go any further, here's where to vote today.

In Nashua, an initiative is putting the state's control of appointing the police commissioner to a vote. If the measure passes, the mayor and the city's Board of Alderman could appoint the police commissioner for the first time in the city's history.

In Manchester, incumbent Joyce Craig and challenger Victoria Sullivan are facing off for a second time.

And in Portsmouth, Keno's on the ballot.

