Portsmouth to vote on Keno, Nashua on sports book gambling

Voters in Portsmouth will once again decide whether to allow KENO at restaurants and establishments. The question is on the ballot for city elections Tuesday.

In Nashua, voters will decide whether to permit the operation of physical sports gambling retail locations within city limits.

Jeff Goss, owner of The Clipper Tavern on Pleasant Street in Portsmouth, says it would be “shameful” for Portsmouth to reject Keno, the bingo-like electronic games, when other communities have had success with it.

“With COVID and everything that has happened to the restaurant industry it's another way to help rebuild, bring more people in, increase your lunch and dinner crowds,” he says.

By the numbers:



84 towns and cities have approved Keno 603 to date



190 establishments currently sell the game



513 — the number of votes the ballot question in Portsmouth lost by in 2019 (that vote was 2,967 to 2,454.



Keno has generated more than $16.6 million in sales this fiscal year

According to the N.H. Lottery:

