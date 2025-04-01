Arrests made in connection with vandalism of Satanic Temple holiday display

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The Concord Police Department charged three individuals with the vandalism of the Satanic Temple’s holiday display in front of the New Hampshire State House this winter.

John Camden, 41, of Concord, David Petriel, 31, of Weare, and Joshua Cummings, 33, of Concord were taken into custody last week and charged with criminal mischief after several months of investigation, the Concord Police Department announced Monday. Cummings faces two counts of criminal mischief.

All charges are misdemeanors.

The Satanic Temple installed a holiday display in front of the State House in December, featuring a goat-headed statue dressed in a flowing black robe with a rope belt knotted at the waist. A dark purple stole rested on its shoulders.

Placed near the city’s Christmas tree and a traditional nativity scene, the Baphomet statue became the target of vandalism multiple times.

One of those times, the statue’s legs remained upright, but its head lay shattered on the ground, alongside the broken panel of the Seven Fundamental Tenets.

All three suspects were released on personal recognizance bail. Petriel and Cummings are set to appear for arraignment at Concord District Court on April 28 at 8:15 a.m., while Camden’s hearing is scheduled for May 19 at the same time.

