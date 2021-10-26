Visibles: Lola Villegas came to New Hampshire for love and discovered a passion for entrepreneurship

Paola Villegas, or Lola, left Puerto Rico a year and a half ago for love. In New Hampshire, she not only joined her now-husband, but found an opportunity for growth during the pandemic.

Escucha la historia de Lola en español, aquí.

In May, she started her own nail art business: Lola Nails. Her husband had encouraged her to give it a shot, and she says their success is shared.

“‘I believed in you, and you succeeded,’ that’s what he always tells me,” says Lola.

