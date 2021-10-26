© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Visibles_TitleCard_wLogos_Eng.png
Visibles: Stories From Our Community

Visibles: Lola Villegas came to New Hampshire for love and discovered a passion for entrepreneurship

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published October 26, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT
Paola Villegas sits at her nail station.
Lola Villegas
/
Paola Villegas started her own business during the pandemic.

Paola Villegas, or Lola, left Puerto Rico a year and a half ago for love. In New Hampshire, she not only joined her now-husband, but found an opportunity for growth during the pandemic.

Escucha la historia de Lola en español, aquí. 

In May, she started her own nail art business: Lola Nails. Her husband had encouraged her to give it a shot, and she says their success is shared.

“‘I believed in you, and you succeeded,’ that’s what he always tells me,” says Lola.

To get news and stories about New Hampshire in Spanish directly to your phone, sign up for our WhatsApp bulletin here
Visibles: Lola Villegas Came to New Hampshire for love and discovered a passion for entrepreneurship

NH NewsNashuaLatinoLatinx
