NH News

Man, mother of long-missing N.H. boy, 5, are arrested in NY

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 18, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT
MerrimackPolice_missingchild_courtesyphotos.png
Merrimack Police
/
Police in Merrimack, N.H., issued the above photos in the case of a missing 5-year-old.

New Hampshire's Division for Children Youth and Families notified police on Thursday that Elijah Lewis was missing.

Authorities say the mother of a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who hasn't been seen in six months and a man who was with her were arrested in New York.

The charges were witness tampering and child endangerment.

The search for the child continues. Warrants had been issued for Elijah Lewis' mother, Danielle Dauphinais, and Joseph Stapf.

The New Hampshire attorney general's office says New York City transit officers arrested them Sunday in the Bronx. Both were awaiting arraignment in the Bronx.

