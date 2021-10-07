10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: More fairs, brewings, fall foliage, Portsmouth Pride
Make the most of your Indigenous Peoples’ Day / Columbus Day weekend in New Hampshire.
Looks like good weather for the long weekend in New Hampshire.
Scroll below for our weekly 10 things to do — plus a little extra for fun, and check out NHPR's community calendar for more events, ideas, and activities.
- 32nd Milford Pumpkin Festival on Friday, Oct. 8, to Sunday, Oct. 10, downtown Milford. Learn more.
- Dover Dog Howloween on Saturday, Oct. 9, noon to 4 p.m., at Henry Law Park in Dover. Learn more.
- 13th Annual NH Brewfest on Saturday, Oct. 9, noon to 5 p.m., Cisco Brewers in Portsmouth. Learn more.
- Portsmouth Pride on Saturday, Oct. 9, noon to 6 p.m., Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. Learn more.
- Opening Night with Symphony NH on Saturday, Oct. 9, 7:30-9:30 p.m. at keefe Center for the Arts in Nashua. Learn more
- White Mountain Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct.. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10, at Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln. Learn more.
- Bedrock Gardens Fairy & Hobbit House Festival on Saturday, Oct. 9, to Monday, Oct. 11, at Bedrock Gardens in Lee. Learn more.
- Fall Foliage Art Studio Tour on Saturday, Oct. 9, to Monday, Oct. 11, at various locations. Learn more. Related event: Monadnock Art Tour.
- 2021 Granite State Blues Challenge on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2 p.m. at the Stone Church in Newmarket. Learn more.
- Indigenous Peoples’ Day - Erasure and Reclamation on Monday, Oct. 11, 1-3 p.m., at Mount Kearsarge Indian Museum in Warner. Learn more.
BONUS:
- Fall Foliage Fest on Saturday, Oct. 9, to Monday, Oct. 11, at Waterville Valley Resort. Learn more.
- The Sandwich Fair on Saturday, Oct. 9, to Monday, Oct. 11. Learn more.
- The Strand Salsa Spook-over on Saturday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m. at The Strand in Dover. Learn more.
- New Boston Rail Trail Expansion Project Ribbon Cutting on Sunday, Oct. 10, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Lang Station in New Boston. Learn more.
- Grain Thief, with Green Heron perform Friday, Oct. 8, at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Capitol Center for the Arts, in Concord, 8 p.m. Learn more.