10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: More fairs, brewings, fall foliage, Portsmouth Pride

Scroll below for our weekly 10 things to do — plus a little extra for fun

32nd Milford Pumpkin Festival on Friday, Oct. 8, to Sunday, Oct. 10, downtown Milford. Learn more.



Symphony NH opening night is Oct. 9.

Opening Night with Symphony NH on Saturday, Oct. 9, 7:30-9:30 p.m. at keefe Center for the Arts in Nashua. Learn more



