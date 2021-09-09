10 Things To Do In N.H. This Weekend: Seafood Fest, Peach Picking, Thunderbirds Airshow

This weekend's weather forecast for New Hampshire looks marvelous — plenty of sunshine coming our way. And we've got a long list of fun things to do, so let's get cracking.

If you're looking for more events and shows, check out NHPR's community calendar (where you can add your own, too). Here are 10 things ... plus a little extra, to inspire you:

If you haven't signed up for The Weekender, our newsletter about all things New Hampshire weekend-related...what are you waiting for?

Hampton Beach Seafood Festival returns Sept. 10

Dan Tuohy Lobster Rolls, and your favorite seafood plates will be dished out at the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival this weekend. More info.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be roaring over New Hampshire Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12, as part of the Thunder Over New Hampshire airshow at Pease Air National Guard Base. More info.

Pics in the Park: Raya & The Last Dragon at Greeley Park in Nashua on Friday, Sept. 10. More info.

Mud Bowl: 45 Years In The Mud at North Conway Community Center, Sept. 10 to Sept. 12. More info.

Farnum Five.5 trail run at Farnam Hill Preserve in Lebanon on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 9 a.m. More info.

Storytime in the Galleries: Outdoor Sculpture at the Hood Museum of Arts in Hanover on Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. More info.

9th Annual Monarch Festival in Canterbury on Saturday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info.

Raptor Migration Celebration at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness on Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. More info.

10th Annual River Valley Artisans Wine & Art Tour at Poocham Hill Winery & Summit Winery in Westmoreland, Sept. 11-12, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More info.

BioBlitz at Seacoast Science Center in Rye on Sunday, Sept. 12. More info.

Pick your own peaches at various locations. Check out this PYO feature from New Hampshire Magazine.

Kittel & Co. perform at The Music Hall in Portsmouth on Friday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m. More info.

Carbon Leaf - The Hunting Ground Tour plays at the Bank of NH Stage on Friday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m. More info at the Capital Center for the Arts.

Friday Night Comedy at The Rex Theatre in Manchester, featuring Jim Colliton, Sept. 10. More info.