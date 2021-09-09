© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 Things To Do In N.H. This Weekend: Seafood Fest, Peach Picking, Thunderbirds Airshow

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox,
Dan Tuohy
Published September 9, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT
1 of 5  — US_AF_Thunderbirds.jpg
The Thunder Over New Hampshire airshow is Sept. 11-12 at Pease International Tradeport.
U.S. Air Force / Thunderbirds
2 of 5  — Kittel_and_co_MusicHall_Sept10_2021.jpg
Kittel & Co. perform at The Music Hall in Portsmouth on Sept. 10, 2021
Courtesy
3 of 5  — BioBlitz_SeacoastScienceCenter_courtesy.png
BioBlitz is an annual dawn-to-dusk biological survey of Odiorne Point State Park in Rye, N.H.
Courtesy
4 of 5  — P-51Mustang_thunderbirdsshowPease.jpg
P-51 Mustang will be one of the aircraft participating in the airshow at Pease in Portsmouth on Sept. 11-12, 2021.
Courtesy
5 of 5  — LobsterRoll_tuohyphoto.jpg
Lobster rolls are only some of the seafood options for the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival Sept. 10-12.
Dan Tuohy

This weekend's weather forecast for New Hampshire looks marvelous — plenty of sunshine coming our way. And we've got a long list of fun things to do, so let's get cracking.

If you're looking for more events and shows, check out NHPR's community calendar (where you can add your own, too). Here are 10 things ... plus a little extra, to inspire you:

If you haven't signed up for The Weekender, our newsletter about all things New Hampshire weekend-related...what are you waiting for?

  • Hampton Beach Seafood Festival returns Sept. 10
    LobsterRoll_tuohyphoto.jpg
    Dan Tuohy
    Lobster Rolls, and your favorite seafood plates will be dished out at the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival this weekend.
    to Sept. 12 at Hampton Beach. More info.
  • The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be roaring over New Hampshire Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12, as part of the Thunder Over New Hampshire airshow at Pease Air National Guard Base. More info.
  • Pics in the Park: Raya & The Last Dragon at Greeley Park in Nashua on Friday, Sept. 10. More info.
  • Mud Bowl: 45 Years In The Mud at North Conway Community Center, Sept. 10 to Sept. 12. More info.
  • Farnum Five.5 trail run at Farnam Hill Preserve in Lebanon on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 9 a.m. More info.
  • Storytime in the Galleries: Outdoor Sculpture at the Hood Museum of Arts in Hanover on Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. More info.
  • 9th Annual Monarch Festival in Canterbury on Saturday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info.
  • Raptor Migration Celebration at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness on Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. More info.
  • 10th Annual River Valley Artisans Wine & Art Tour at Poocham Hill Winery & Summit Winery in Westmoreland, Sept. 11-12, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More info.
  • BioBlitz at Seacoast Science Center in Rye on Sunday, Sept. 12. More info.
  • Kittel & Co. perform at The Music Hall in Portsmouth on Friday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m. More info.
  • Friday Night Comedy at The Rex Theatre in Manchester, featuring Jim Colliton, Sept. 10. More info.
  • Jason Lyle Black performs at the Lebanon Opera House on Friday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m. More info.

Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy