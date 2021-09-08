© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local award-winning journalism by becoming a sustaining member today.
NH News

Portsmouth Shipyard Breaks Ground On $1.7B Project

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published September 8, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT
Portsshipyard_tuohy.png
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is the Navy's oldest continuously operating naval shipyard.

The seven-year project will double the Portsmouth shipyard's capacity to handle the Navy's newest Virginia-class attack submarines.

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro says growing threats around the world underscore the importance of a $1.7 billion upgrade at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

Stay in the know: Sign up for NHPR's Rundown newsletter.

The seven-year project will double the shipyard's capacity to handle the Navy's newest Virginia-class attack submarines.

Del Torro said Wednesday that getting vessels repaired and overhauled on time is critical as China threatens sea lanes, Russia's navy is emboldened and "rogue states and terrorists" threaten vessels in the Middle East.

The groundbreaking was held Wednesday at the shipyard.

Capt. Daniel Ettlich, the shipyard's commander, called it "the largest and most complex project" awarded by the Naval Facilities and Engineering Command.

Tags

NH NewsPortsmouth Naval ShipyardPortsmouth