NH News

N.H. State Trooper Body Cam Contract Set for Approval

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published August 3, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT
Photo of body cam device
Utility/Flickr Created Commons
/
New Hampshire is set to sign a five-year contract for body cameras for all state police.

A $3.4 million contract to outfit all New Hampshire State Police with body cameras will come before the Executive Council on Wednesday.

If approved, Utility Associates, a Georgia-based firm that specializes in police body cameras, would provide state troopers with 320 body-worn cameras, and 522 units for state trooper vehicles, along with the necessary software.

The contract would run through 2026, with an option to extend.

A commission created in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police recommended all law enforcement officers in the state be equipped with body cams.

Gov. Chris Sununu supported the recommendation, and the state legislature approved a related bill this summer that would establish a state-funded grant program to assist local police departments in purchasing body-worn cameras.

