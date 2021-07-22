N.H. News Recap For July 23, 2021: COVID And The State Economy
This week, the number of COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire since last March reached 100,000. That grim milestone comes amid a small increase in cases related to the more contagious Delta variant, though all available evidence suggests that the COVID-19 vaccines are performing well against the variants.
These effects also extend to N.H.’s economy. As expanded child tax credits hit the bank accounts of New Hampshire families last week, the state is also touting its summer employment stipend program.
Guests:
- Alli Fam - health and equity reporter, NHPR
- Annmarie Timmins - senior reporter, New Hampshire Bulletin
Other top stories from NHPR and New Hampshire Bulletin this week:
- N.H. Attorney General Says No Charges Against Hate Group That Attacked State Lawmaker
- State Releases ‘Divisive Concepts’ Guidance For Educators, Public Employers
- The Price Tag to Audit Windham's Election: $123,000 And Counting
- Kayakers Protest Bow Coal Plant As Western Wildfire Smoke Wafts Over New Hampshire
- Overtime: How the Pandemic Gave Jen Legay the Breathing Room to Recenter Herself, Her Family, and Her Priorities.
- Taxation, Open Spaces, And The Great Divide Over Current Use
- For Dean Kamen, PPE Supply Brings Millions Of Dollars While N.H. Acts As Middleman In Special Deal