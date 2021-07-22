N.H. News Recap For July 23, 2021: COVID And The State Economy

This week, the number of COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire since last March reached 100,000. That grim milestone comes amid a small increase in cases related to the more contagious Delta variant, though all available evidence suggests that the COVID-19 vaccines are performing well against the variants.

These effects also extend to N.H.’s economy. As expanded child tax credits hit the bank accounts of New Hampshire families last week, the state is also touting its summer employment stipend program.

Guests:



Alli Fam - health and equity reporter, NHPR

Annmarie Timmins - senior reporter, New Hampshire Bulletin

Other top stories from NHPR and New Hampshire Bulletin this week: