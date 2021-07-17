Coast Guard Rescues 3 Clinging To Overturned Sailboat 20 Miles Off N.H. Coast
The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued three people who were found clinging to the hull of their overturned sailboat about 20 miles off the coast of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
A Coast Guard helicopter found the three waving from the water on Friday night.
A distress call had come in at about 4:20 p.m.
The three were safely hoisted into the helicopter and were taken to Pease Air National Guard Base, where they were evaluated by emergency personnel.
@USCG crews successfully rescued 3 Mariners off Portsmouth, #NH after their EPIRB transmitted a distress signal.— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) July 17, 2021
The Mariners clung to the 42-foot sailing vessel’s hull until hoisted and brought safely to Pease Air National Guard Base where EMS was waiting. No injuries reported pic.twitter.com/n1Ns2jeGDd
No injuries were reported. It wasn't immediately known what caused the 42-foot boat, Triad, to overturn.
The vessel, which was covered by a tarp, was left for commercial salvage.