© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!
NH News
The Seacoast Region

Coast Guard Rescues 3 Clinging To Overturned Sailboat 20 Miles Off N.H. Coast

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 17, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT
1 of 2
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people from a sailboat that overturned 20 miles off the coast of Portsmouth, N.H., on July 16, 2021.
U.S. Coast Guard
2 of 2
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people from a sailboat that overturned 20 miles off the coast of Portsmouth, N.H., on July 16, 2021.
U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued three people who were found clinging to the hull of their overturned sailboat about 20 miles off the coast of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

A Coast Guard helicopter found the three waving from the water on Friday night.

A distress call had come in at about 4:20 p.m.

The three were safely hoisted into the helicopter and were taken to Pease Air National Guard Base, where they were evaluated by emergency personnel.

No injuries were reported. It wasn't immediately known what caused the 42-foot boat, Triad, to overturn.

The vessel, which was covered by a tarp, was left for commercial salvage.

Tags

NH NewsPortsmouthU.S. Coast Guard
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press