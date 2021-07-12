Should We Get A Party Bus? What About An N.H. Vaccine Van Instead?

The state is launching a new mobile vaccine van this week, which will offer traveling COVID-19 vaccine clinics across the state.

The van is available upon request for any event of any size from neighborhood block parties, to festivals, to farmers markets, at no cost. It will offer all three COVID-19 vaccines approved in the U.S., Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer.

The van follows the closure of the state's larger, fixed vaccine sites at the end of June, and is part of a larger push by the state to offer the vaccine to Granite Staters at more accessible locations, as demand slows. In the last week, fewer than 1000 Granite Staters have gotten a first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Over 60 percent of Granite Staters have been vaccinated.

If you want to invite the van to your next party, you can request it at the state’s website.

