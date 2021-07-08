© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

N.H. News Recap For July 9, 2021: Education And The State Budget

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Mary McIntyre
Published July 8, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT
charter_schools_2.jpg

The state budget recently signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu advances conversative priorities on taxes, abortion and schools. Now state institutions are working out how to implement these changes, including in New Hampshire’s education system. The budget places limits on training and teaching about racism, sexism and other forms of oppression in schools. How are the state, schools and parents addressing these new limits around what can be discussed in the classroom?

Guests:

Our top stories from NHPR and New Hampshire Bulletin this week:

