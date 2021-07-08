N.H. News Recap For July 9, 2021: Education And The State Budget
The state budget recently signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu advances conversative priorities on taxes, abortion and schools. Now state institutions are working out how to implement these changes, including in New Hampshire’s education system. The budget places limits on training and teaching about racism, sexism and other forms of oppression in schools. How are the state, schools and parents addressing these new limits around what can be discussed in the classroom?
Guests:
- Sarah Gibson - education and demographics reporter, NHPR
- Ethan DeWitt - education reporter, New Hampshire Bulletin
