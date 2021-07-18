Race and Equity

-
N.H. Doctor: Restrictions On Teaching About Racism And Sexism 'A Threat' To Education And Patient CareDr. Marie Ramas says New Hampshire's new restrictions on teaching about racism, sexism and other forms of oppression could interfere with education in the medical field and patient care.
A continuación, lee las noticias del miércoles 28 de julio.También puedes escuchar haciendo click en el audio.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para nuestras grabaciones. Tenlo en cuenta si ves algunas anotaciones diferentes.
The city of Lebanon is bringing forward a diversity, equity and inclusion commission to advise the city council, promote cultural awareness and provide…
Teachers in New Hampshire are now limited in the ways they can talk about issues like racism and sexism in the classroom following the recent passage of…
The state budget recently signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu advances conversative priorities on taxes, abortion and schools. Now state institutions are…
School is out for the summer, but the debate over what should be taught in classrooms is still heating up. Gov. Chris Sununu recently signed a law…
White people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at roughly 1.3 times the rate of Black people in New Hampshire, and 1.2 times the…
Legislation that would determine how the topics of racism and sexism are talked about in publicly funded entities, like schools or businesses with…