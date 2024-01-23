LIVE UPDATES
Primary 2024 Live Updates: Voters head to the polls
NHPR’s news team will be talking with voters and election officials at polling places across the state throughout the day. Stay tuned here for updates on how the voting process is going and how the results are shaping up after the polls close. Just be aware: It could take a while for local election officials to finalize the results, so it’s possible we won’t know the winners on Tuesday night.
There are 21 people on the Democratic ballot, but Biden isn't one of them. Here's why
While much of the focus is on the Republican primary race, a lot is going on with Democrats.
The Democratic ballot includes 21 people, including Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., and self-help author Marianne Williamson. Others include artist Paperboy Love Prince, satirical activist Vermin Supreme and President Boddie.
President Biden, however, is not on the ballot.
New Hampshire's primary won't be counted in this year's Democratic primary, because the Democratic Party demoted it in favor of South Carolina (which Biden won in 2020).
Because New Hampshire has a state law requiring it to hold the country's first primary — which it has done for more than a century — it's still voting ahead of South Carolina's Feb. 3 primary.
But its delegates won't be seated at the Democratic convention in the summer, and anyone who puts their name on the state ballot could face sanctions from the national party.
Still, it puts Biden in a tough spot — losing the New Hampshire primary would be embarrassing, to say the least. So New Hampshire's Democratic establishment is rallying behind a write-in campaign for Biden.
More than a thousand Democratic volunteers signed up to get the word out to family and friends, NPR's Tamara Keith reports. Their mission is two-fold: to get Democrats to vote in the first place (since many may think there's no reason to show up), and to write Biden's name on the ballot.
Read more here about the Democrats' unusual New Hampshire primary.
Voting in the 2024 NH Primary
What are we voting for?
In most places, you’ll only be able to vote for president, not any state or local offices. The election on Jan. 23 will help to decide who Democrats and Republicans nominate for president in the general election in November.
Who can vote in New Hampshire?
New Hampshire voters must meet four basic requirements to cast a ballot here:
- You must be at least 18 years old at the time of the election.
- You must be a U.S. citizen.
- You must be who you say you are when registering to vote.
- You must live in New Hampshire and consider it your home for voting purposes. (Here’s more information on how the state views voter residency.)
Where do I vote?
If you plan to vote in-person on Election Day, you can find your local polling place here. For more information about your local polling hours or locations, visit the New Hampshire Secretary of State's website, or contact your local clerk directly.
We want to hear about your experience voting in this year’s elections. Was it easy? Did you run into any hurdles? Did any part of the process surprise you, or make you think differently about how our election system is working? Leave us a voicemail at 603-513-7790 or send us an email at voices@nhpr.org.