Primary 2024 Live Updates: Voters head to the polls

Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images Boston Mayor Michelle Wu joins supporters demonstrating at a Joe Biden Write-In Rally in Manchester, N.H., on Saturday.

While much of the focus is on the Republican primary race, a lot is going on with Democrats.

The Democratic ballot includes 21 people, including Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., and self-help author Marianne Williamson. Others include artist Paperboy Love Prince, satirical activist Vermin Supreme and President Boddie.

President Biden, however, is not on the ballot.

New Hampshire's primary won't be counted in this year's Democratic primary, because the Democratic Party demoted it in favor of South Carolina (which Biden won in 2020).

Because New Hampshire has a state law requiring it to hold the country's first primary — which it has done for more than a century — it's still voting ahead of South Carolina's Feb. 3 primary.

But its delegates won't be seated at the Democratic convention in the summer, and anyone who puts their name on the state ballot could face sanctions from the national party.

Still, it puts Biden in a tough spot — losing the New Hampshire primary would be embarrassing, to say the least. So New Hampshire's Democratic establishment is rallying behind a write-in campaign for Biden.

More than a thousand Democratic volunteers signed up to get the word out to family and friends, NPR's Tamara Keith reports. Their mission is two-fold: to get Democrats to vote in the first place (since many may think there's no reason to show up), and to write Biden's name on the ballot.

