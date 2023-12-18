© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

'That's the best two people we can come up with?' As Primary nears, NH voters look ahead warily to 2024 election

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers,
Jackie Harris, Michelle Liu
Published December 18, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST
A crowd gathers outside a rally for Donald Trump at Stevens High School in Claremont, Nov. 11, 2023.
A crowd gathers outside a rally for Donald Trump at Stevens High School in Claremont, Nov. 11, 2023.

The New Hampshire presidential primary is just over a month away, and lots of folks here are narrowing their choices in the Democratic or Republican nomination races.

But for many Granite State voters, a looming concern is the next general election, and the possibility that the 2024 presidential race will boil down to a repeat of the last one: A choice between President Biden and former President Trump.
Josh Rogers
Jackie Harris
Michelle Liu
