'That's the best two people we can come up with?' As Primary nears, NH voters look ahead warily to 2024 election
The New Hampshire presidential primary is just over a month away, and lots of folks here are narrowing their choices in the Democratic or Republican nomination races.
But for many Granite State voters, a looming concern is the next general election, and the possibility that the 2024 presidential race will boil down to a repeat of the last one: A choice between President Biden and former President Trump.