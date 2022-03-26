Civics 101 Trivia for March 26, 2022

Tune in every other Saturday on NHPR to hear our most recent trivia round and that week's qualifying question. We'll draw a random listener from the pool of correct answers to play Civics 101 Trivia with hosts Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy.

Last week's qualifying question was this: One, and only one, of our original 13 states did not send any delegates to the Constitutional Convention in 1787. What state was this, which did ratify the constitution although they nearly refused due to the lack of an explicit protection of religious freedom? What state was this?

The answer was New Jersey! And this week's winner was Alexandra Meise. Listen above to see how well Alexandra did answering three questions on American symbols.

The qualifying question for next week is this: What kind of Act was first passed not in the 1960s, but in the 1860s, when Congress voted to override the President’s veto? We went on to have many more acts of this kind, but this was the first. One that President Johnson declared would “break down the barriers which preserve the rights of the States.” What kind of act was it?

If you think you know the answer, submit it here. One listener with the correct answer will be randomly chosen to play on-air and win some spiffy Civics 101 swag. Good luck!