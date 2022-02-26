Civics 101 Trivia for February 26, 2022

Tune in every other Saturday on NHPR to hear our most recent trivia round and that week's qualifying question. We'll draw a random listener from the pool of correct answers to play Civics 101 Trivia with hosts Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy.

Last week's qualifying question was this: Which president, in response to an energy crisis, created Project Independence to lessen our reliance on foreign oil and said "We must ask everyone to lower the thermostat in your home by at least 6 degrees?"

The answer was Richard Nixon (not Jimmy Carter!) and this week's winner was Peggy Polo from Center Harbor, NH. Listen above to see how she did in this week's round on the electoral college.

The qualifying question for next time is this: Anywhere from 2-4% of proposed bills in any given congress actually become laws. Where in the legislative process do most bills, over 90%, die?

If you think you know the answer, submit it here.

One listener with the correct answer will be randomly chosen to play on-air and win some spiffy Civics 101 swag. Good luck!

