Civics 101 Trivia for January 29, 2022

Tune in every other Saturday on NHPR to hear our most recent trivia round and that week's qualifying question.

Last week's qualifying question was this: Which president holds the record for passing the most executive orders, clocking in at a whopping 3,721? The answer is Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the 12-year President of the Great Depression, the New Deal and World War II.

This week's winner was Rachael Hill from Atlanta, Georgia. Listen above to see how she did in this week's round on the founding documents.

The qualifying question for next week is this: One of the first documents to outline the oppression of American women was composed in Seneca Falls in 1848 and shares many parallels with the Declaration of Independence. What is the name of this document composed by members of the women’s movement?

