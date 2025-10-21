NHPR wins multiple Granite Mike Awards for excellence in journalism and storytelling

New Hampshire Public Radio has been honored with multiple Granite Mike Awards from the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters (NHAB), recognizing our newsroom’s commitment to high-quality, impactful journalism and innovative audio storytelling.

The awards, announced at the NHAB’s annual conference, celebrate excellence in radio and television across the state. This year, NHPR received four First Place awards and one Merit Award in a range of competitive categories.

NHPR’s 2025 Granite Mike Award Wins:

First Place — News/Public Affairs

NH News Recap Live from Manchester: The latest on the campaign trail ahead of Election Day - A special live edition of our weekly political roundup from Manchester's Airport Diner, offering in-depth analysis and reporting on the 2024 campaign landscape just days before voters headed to the polls.

First Place — Live Programming Event

2025 By Degrees Climate Summit - Healthy Connections - This annual event brought together community members to share conversations and make connections focused on climate change, local policies, and NHPR’s environmental reporting projects.

Clear Eye Photo The 2025 By Degrees Climate Summit: Healthy Connections took place on Fri., May 2 at St. Anselm College in Manchester, NH.

First Place — Long Form Radio

The Final Days of Sargent Tibbs - From the Document team at New Hampshire Public Radio, a four-part series hosted by Todd Bookman about what we owe our pets — and what we owe our neighbors.

First Place — Documentary Reporting

Civics 101: What is a Constitutional Crisis? - It's a term thrown around quite a bit lately, but what does it actually mean? This is an episode about the basics of the Law of the Land, the three branches of government and what happens when they don't work the way they're supposed to.

Merit Award — Commercial Campaign

Home is NH(PR): Audio Postcards Celebrate People and Places Unique to N.H. - This audio postcard series celebrates the diverse voices and personal stories of individuals connected to New Hampshire. Through this project, NHPR invites listeners to share their unique experiences tied to the place we call home.

To explore more of NHPR's award-winning coverage, subscribe to our podcasts, tune in on air, or visit us anytime at nhpr.org.