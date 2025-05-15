Reflecting on the 2025 By Degrees Climate Summit: Healthy Connections

On Fri., May 2 NHPR hosted the 3rd annual By Degrees Climate Summit—an afternoon of conversations and connections focused on climate change and NHPR’s environmental reporting projects. Held in partnership with New Hampshire PBS, this year’s summit brought together environmental experts, health professionals, advocates, and over 240 community members under the theme: Healthy Connections.

From Crisis to Courage: Climate Justice and Human Health at the Crossroads

The summit began with an inspiring keynote from Dr. Jola Ajibade, a professor at Emory University in environmental and human geography.

“Are we willing to show up, to speak out, to fight for our planet and our people even when it’s uncomfortable or even when we know we’ll make mistakes? This willingness to act in the face of uncertainty is what truly creates change.” Dr. Jola Ajibade

1 of 3 — ByDegrrees2025-020.jpg Dr. Jola Ajibade gave the keynote address at the 2025 By Degrees Climate Summit at St. Anselm College in Manchester, NH. Clear Eye Photo 2 of 3 — ByDegrrees2025-018.jpg Dr. Jola Ajibade gave the keynote address at the 2025 By Degrees Climate Summit at St. Anselm College in Manchester, NH. Clear Eye Photo 3 of 3 — ByDegrrees2025-015.jpg Dr. Jola Ajibade shakes hands with NHPR President and CEO Jim Schachter. Clear Eye Photo

What Does Health Look Like in a Changing Climate?

“I never knew how much climate and health are connected.” 2025 By Degrees Climate Summit attendee

A dynamic panel moderated by NHPR climate reporter Mara Hoplamazian followed, exploring the question: What does it mean to be healthy in a climate-changed world?



Marina Vaz , Environmental Justice Community Advocate at the Conservation Law Foundation

, Environmental Justice Community Advocate at the Conservation Law Foundation Dr. Semra Aytur , UNH Professor of Health Management & Policy

, UNH Professor of Health Management & Policy Kaitlynn Liset, MS, RN , Clinical Assistant Professor at UNH

, Clinical Assistant Professor at UNH Eric Orff, wildlife biologist and author of What’s Wild

1 of 5 — ByDegrrees2025-024.jpg Panelists, left to right: NHPR host Mara Hoplamazian, Environmental Justice Community Advocate for the Conservation Law Foundation Marina Vaz, Professor of Health Management & Policy at UNH Semra Aytur, Clinical Assistant Professor at UNH Kaitlynn Liset, and Wildlife Biologist and local author Eric Orff. Clear Eye Photo 2 of 5 — ByDegrrees2025-025.jpg Panelists, left to right: NHPR host Mara Hoplamazian, Environmental Justice Community Advocate for the Conservation Law Foundation Marina Vaz, Professor of Health Management & Policy at UNH Semra Aytur, Clinical Assistant Professor at UNH Kaitlynn Liset, and Wildlife Biologist and local author Eric Orff. Clear Eye Photo 3 of 5 — ByDegrrees2025-032.jpg Dr. Semra Aytur, Professor of Health Management & Policy at the University of New Hampshire at the 2025 By Degrees Climate Summit: Healthy Connections. Clear Eye Photo 4 of 5 — ByDegrrees2025-035.jpg Kaitlynn Liset, MS, RN and Eric Orff, wildlife biologist and local author at the 2025 By Degrees Climate Summit: Healthy Connections. Clear Eye Photo 5 of 5 — ByDegrrees2025-031.jpg Marina Vaz, Environmental Justice Community Advocate at the Conservation Law Foundation at the 2025 By Degrees Climate Summit: Healthy Connections. Clear Eye Photo

“I’m so excited any time we can get people together talking about climate change - and I’m grateful for everyone who makes these events so special.” Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR Climate reporter

Learning Through Action: Breakout Sessions

"We are at an important crossroads where we need to decide to change our behavior to build a livable planet, or continue down the path of destruction." 2025 By Degrees Climate Summit attendee

Community Building & Mutual Aid , with Wendy Rice of Vermont Connector.

, with Wendy Rice of Vermont Connector. Participatory Science for Clean Water , with Lisa Wise and Amanda McQuaid of UNH Cooperative Extension.

, with Lisa Wise and Amanda McQuaid of UNH Cooperative Extension. Trail Smarts in the White Mountains, with Mount Washington Observatory research intern Frank Vazzano and Brian Fitzgerald, Director of Education.

1 of 7 — ByDegrrees2025-066.jpg Attendees work together to identify the "new normal" in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Clear Eye Photo 2 of 7 — ByDegrrees2025-058.jpg Each breakout session encouraged community collaboration and connection to continue after the By Degrees Climate Summit. Clear Eye Photo 3 of 7 — ByDegrrees2025-075.jpg Each breakout session encouraged community collaboration and connection to continue after the By Degrees Climate Summit. Clear Eye Photo 4 of 7 — ByDegrrees2025-069.jpg Wendy Rice, principal of Vermont Connector, leads attendees through Community Building & Mutual Aid. Clear Eye Photo 5 of 7 — ByDegrrees2025-054.jpg MWOBS research intern Frank Vazzano leads attendees through Trail Smarts in the White Mountains. Clear Eye Photo 6 of 7 — ByDegrrees2025-080.jpg Participatory Science for Clean Water offered practical insight into the safety of New Hampshire's water resources. Clear Eye Photo 7 of 7 — ByDegrrees2025-073.jpg Attendees connect and chat about mutual aid across New England. Clear Eye Photo

“It was informative and frightening at the same time to know about the state of our water resources.” 2025 By Degrees Climate Summit attendee

Climate Trivia & Connection

The day wrapped up with some lighthearted fun at To Share Brewing Company, where NHPR’s Taylor Quimby hosted a Climate Trivia Throwdown! A shout out to our winning team - made up of folks who met at the Climate Summit!

Outside/In Executive Producer Taylor Quimby and Plymouth State University senior Makenna Genest-Horne host a fun-filled game of Climate Trivia at To Share Brewing in Manchester, NH.

Thank You

1 of 2 — ByDegrrees2025-084.jpg Sponsors of the 2025 By Degrees Climate Summit. 2 of 2 — 2025 Climate Summit sponsors final.png This event was made possible in part by our generous sponsors.

We’re grateful to everyone who joined us at the 2025 By Degrees Climate Summit. Whether you attended in person, supported as a partner or sponsor, or helped spread the word—thank you for being part of this growing community.

1 of 4 — ByDegrrees2025-091.jpg The Nature Conservancy information table at the By Degrees Climate Summit: Healthy Connections. 2 of 4 — ByDegrrees2025-097.jpg The Revision Energy table at the By Degrees Climate Summit: Healthy Connections. Clear Eye Photo 3 of 4 — ByDegrrees2025-087.jpg Attendees of the By Degrees Climate Summit: Healthy Connections. 4 of 4 — ByDegrrees2025-098.jpg Sponsors booths were a popular spot at the By Degrees Climate Summit: Healthy Connections.

Stay tuned for ways to stay involved and information about next year’s summit. Please be in touch with your ideas, concerns, and questions by sending us an email at zkay@nhpr.org . We are thrilled to hear from you!